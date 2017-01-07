Expanding #WebRTC Capabilities | @CloudExpo @Bit6Com #IoT #RTC #UCaaS

|By Elizabeth White
Expanding WebRTC Capabilities Beyond the Typical Use Cases
For basic one-to-one voice or video calling solutions, WebRTC has proven to be a very powerful technology. Although WebRTC's core functionality is to provide secure, real-time p2p media streaming, leveraging native platform features and server-side components brings up new communication capabilities for web and native mobile applications, allowing for advanced multi-user use cases such as video broadcasting, conferencing, and media recording.
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Alexey Goloshubin, CEO / CTO of Bit6, will discuss how to utilize a flexible mobile-optimized session and signaling architecture to support p2p mesh, router (SFU) and mixer (MCU) strategies for connecting media streams. In addition, he will look at example APIs and integrations for new WebRTC use cases such as team collaboration, virtual classrooms, broadcasting, archiving and security.
Speaker Bio
Alexey Goloshubin is CEO / CTO of Bit6. He has 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur and software architect with a track record of launching, growing, and selling multiple successful businesses. He has held executive management communications technologies and chief technologist roles, providing both business leadership and product vision for his companies. A thought leader in the real-time, Alexey has presented and spoken at numerous conferences this past year including WebRTC World 2015, DevCon NYC, ClueCon, and Integrate 2015.
As a technologist, Alexey is an expert in designing and developing advanced communications software services, including VoIP (Voice-over-IP) and other OTT (Over-the-Top) technologies. He has been awarded two patents and have several other patents pending. Alexey's vision and expertise allowed him to start Voxofon which was a pioneer in the mobile communications app space, launching the first VoIP app for Android devices, and becoming one of the top social media apps in iTunes and Google Play. The infrastructure and platform that was built for Voxofon became the basis for Bit6, Alexey's newest venture. With Bit6, he hopes to revolutionize how developers integrate communications into their mobile and web applications.
