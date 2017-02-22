Identity in Communication | @CloudExpo @BKlang #IoT #M2M #RTC #WebRTC

@ThingsExpo Blogs

Defining Web 3.0: WebRTC, IoT, and the API Gateways By Kevin Benedict The evolution of JavaScript and HTML 5 to support a genuine component based framework (Web Components) with the necessary tools to deliver something close to a native experience including genuine realtime networking (UDP using WebRTC). HTML5 is evolving to offer built in templating support, the ability to watch objects (which will speed up Angular) and Web Components (which offer Angular Directives). The native level support will offer a massive performance boost to frameworks having to fake all these features like Polymer and Angular. It will also encourage people who are not familiar with th... Feb. 22, 2017 12:45 AM EST Reads: 6,272

Innovation for Ongoing Digital Transformation By David H Deans Information technology (IT) advances are transforming the way we innovate in business, thereby disrupting the old guard and their predictable status-quo. It's creating global market turbulence. Industries are converging, and new opportunities and threats are emerging, like never before. So, how are savvy chief information officers (CIOs) leading this transition? Back in 2015, the IBM Institute for Business Value conducted a market study that included the findings from over 1,800 CIO interviews from around the globe. The resulting insights are worthy of revisiting today, as we consider the dig... Feb. 22, 2017 12:30 AM EST Reads: 1,578

A New DNS for BYOD, IoT and DevOps By Carl J. Levine BYOD. IoT. Cloud computing. DevOps. IT professionals today have more demands (and more acronyms) on their time than ever. Application development and delivery are changing rapidly and increasing in complexity, revealing the limitations of traditional DNS approaches in achieving modern network goals. The IT department has made use of open source platforms for decades to provide DNS and traffic management in their internal networks and for their public, internet-facing services. The majority of DNS servers, both on the internet and in enterprise intranets, are open source-based solutions such as... Feb. 21, 2017 11:00 PM EST Reads: 1,359

[video] IoT with Ericsson's Esmeralda Swartz By Yeshim Deniz "I think that everyone recognizes that for IoT to really realize its full potential and value that it is about creating ecosystems and marketplaces and that no single vendor is able to support what is required," explained Esmeralda Swartz, VP, Marketing Enterprise and Cloud at Ericsson, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held June 7-9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Feb. 21, 2017 09:45 PM EST Reads: 612

Four Signs Your IoT Network Needs Saving By Patrick MeLampy The network is at the core of every business, yet the majority of today's networks were not designed to handle the next generation of business requirements. More than two decades ago the world standardized on the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) / Internet Protocol (IP) stack and little innovation has taken place in routing since. Modern networks are built upon the same fundamental protocols established before anyone could envision current demands. This has given rise to an entire industry surrounding routers aimed at delivering bolt-on functionality such as firewalls and load balancers. Th... Feb. 21, 2017 09:45 PM EST Reads: 1,465

[video] Bert Loomis and Artificial Intelligence By Yeshim Deniz Bert Loomis was a visionary. This general session will highlight how Bert Loomis and people like him inspire us to build great things with small inventions. In their general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Harold Hannon, Architect at IBM Bluemix, and Michael O'Neill, Strategic Business Development at Nvidia, discussed the accelerating pace of AI development and how IBM Cloud and NVIDIA are partnering to bring AI capabilities to "every day," on-demand. They also reviewed two "free infrastructure" programs available to startups and innovators. Feb. 21, 2017 09:15 PM EST Reads: 628

[video] Ericsson: Bringing IoT to Society By Elizabeth White It is one thing to build single industrial IoT applications, but what will it take to build the Smart Cities and truly society changing applications of the future? The technology won't be the problem, it will be the number of parties that need to work together and be aligned in their motivation to succeed. In his Day 2 Keynote at @ThingsExpo, Henrik Kenani Dahlgren, Portfolio Marketing Manager at Ericsson, discussed how to plan to cooperate, partner, and form lasting all-star teams to change the world and how it starts with business models and monetization strategies. Feb. 21, 2017 08:30 PM EST Reads: 4,564

Megatrend of Artificial Intelligence Update By Bob Gourley Artificial Intelligence is the discipline of thinking machines. The field is growing dramatically with the proliferation of high powered computers into homes and businesses and especially with the growing power of smartphones and other mobile devices. Artificial intelligence software is assisting people in most every discipline. The many functions of AI are considered by many to be threatening many human jobs across multiple industries, but others consider it a great producer of jobs since it will help create entirely new industries and free more humans to innovate and create. Feb. 21, 2017 08:00 PM EST Reads: 1,424

FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2017 Predictions By Antonella Corno Cloud usage continues to gain momentum across all industries. In a recent FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2017 Predictions report, IDC predicted that between 60 percent and 70 percent of all software, services and technology spending will be on the cloud by 2020. With this increase in cloud usage comes a corresponding need for employees with cloud skills. Supply has not kept pace with demand, however. The State of Cloud Readiness Study 2016 found that 53 percent of IT leaders are struggling to acquire the necessary skills to support cloud initiatives within their organizations, while almost hal... Feb. 21, 2017 06:45 PM EST Reads: 1,999

[video] IoT Keynote: Are You Seeing DOTS? By Carmen Gonzalez The explosion of new web/cloud/IoT-based applications and the data they generate are transforming our world right before our eyes. In this rush to adopt these new technologies, organizations are often ignoring fundamental questions concerning who owns the data and failing to ask for permission to conduct invasive surveillance of their customers. Organizations that are not transparent about how their systems gather data telemetry without offering shared data ownership risk product rejection, regulatory scrutiny and increasing consumer lack of trust in technology in general. Feb. 21, 2017 06:15 PM EST Reads: 931

[slides] GE's IIoT Connected Airports By Yeshim Deniz The Internet of Things can drive efficiency for airlines and airports. In their session at @ThingsExpo, Shyam Varan Nath, Principal Architect with GE, and Sudip Majumder, senior director of development at Oracle, discussed the technical details of the connected airline baggage and related social media solutions. These IoT applications will enhance travelers' journey experience and drive efficiency for the airlines and the airports. Feb. 21, 2017 05:30 PM EST Reads: 1,174

[session] IoT Data, Fog and Edge Computing By Elizabeth White With billions of sensors deployed worldwide, the amount of machine-generated data will soon exceed what our networks can handle. But consumers and businesses will expect seamless experiences and real-time responsiveness. What does this mean for IoT devices and the infrastructure that supports them? More of the data will need to be handled at - or closer to - the devices themselves. Feb. 21, 2017 05:15 PM EST Reads: 1,789

Aggregated Data Dilemma By William Schmarzo Okay, I am weird (tell me something that I don't know, say most of my friends). For Christmas I wanted a Nike Apple Watch to go with my existing FitBit and Garmin fitness trackers (I look sort of like a cyborg in the photo below…which is always cool). Feb. 21, 2017 05:15 PM EST Reads: 1,208

Chris Matthieu's @ThingsExpo IoT Keynote By Carmen Gonzalez In his keynote at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix and co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, focused on building an IoT platform and company. He provided a behind-the-scenes look at Octoblu's platform, business, and pivots along the way (including the Citrix acquisition of Octoblu). Feb. 21, 2017 03:15 PM EST Reads: 857

CA Platinum Sponsor in New York & Silicon Valley By Elizabeth White SYS-CON Events announced today that CA Technologies has been named "Platinum Sponsor" of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and the 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. CA Technologies helps customers succeed in a future where every business – from apparel to energy – is being rewritten by software. From planning to development to management to security, CA creates software that fuels transformation for... Feb. 21, 2017 02:30 PM EST Reads: 1,388

[video] Dion Hinchcliffe's IoT Keynote By Carmen Gonzalez A strange thing is happening along the way to the Internet of Things, namely far too many devices to work with and manage. It has become clear that we'll need much higher efficiency user experiences that can allow us to more easily and scalably work with the thousands of devices that will soon be in each of our lives. Enter the conversational interface revolution, combining bots we can literally talk with, gesture to, and even direct with our thoughts, with embedded artificial intelligence, which can process our conversational commands and orchestrate the outcomes we request across our persona... Feb. 21, 2017 12:30 PM EST Reads: 754

Seven Secrets of Cloud Expo's Top Speakers By Carmen Gonzalez With 10 simultaneous tracks, keynotes, general sessions and targeted breakout classes, Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo are two of the most important technology events of the year. Since its launch over eight years ago, Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo have presented a rock star faculty as well as showcased hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors! In this blog post, I provide 7 tips on how, as part of our world-class faculty, you can deliver one of the most popular sessions at our events. But before reading these essential tips, please take a moment and watch this brief video from Sandy Carter. Feb. 21, 2017 12:30 PM EST Reads: 8,040

What to Expect in 2017: Mobile Device Security By Peter Silva We are mobile, our devices are mobile, the networks we connect to are mobile and the applications we access are mobile. Mobility, in all its iterations, is a huge enabler and concern for enterprises and it'll only get worse as we start wearing our connected clothing to the office. If the last 10 years wasn't warning enough, 2017 will be a huge year for mobile…again. Every year, it seems, new security opportunities, challenges and questions surround the mobile landscape. And now it encompasses more than just the device that causes phantom vibration syndrome, it now involves the dizzying array ... Feb. 21, 2017 11:00 AM EST Reads: 554

Out of This World Digital Experience By Ruxit Blog As technologists, we find ourselves in the middle of tumultuous times and radical change: cloud, containers, automation, artificial intelligence, mobility, the Internet of Things, cyberwarfare, digital transformation, and more! When the $&#! hits the fan, military strategists reference a mental framework called the OODA loop, to sort chaos into clarity. At Perform 2017, we were reminded of how customers continue to find clarity amidst today's complexity by focusing on their customers. This year's Digital Experience track at Perform reminded us all of how to successfully orient performance mana... Feb. 21, 2017 11:00 AM EST Reads: 845