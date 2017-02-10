Kibana 4 for Log Analysis | @DevOpsSummit @Logzio #DevOps #Elasticsearch

|By Liz McMillan
How to Use Kibana 4 for Log Analysis
In his General Session at DevOps Summit, Asaf Yigal, Co-Founder & VP of Product at Logz.io, explored the value of Kibana 4 for log analysis and provided a hands-on tutorial on how to set up Kibana 4 and get the most out of Apache log files.
He examined three use cases: IT operations, business intelligence, and security and compliance.
Speaker Bio
Asaf Yigal is co-founder and VP of Product at log analytics software company Logz.io. In the past, he was co-founder of social-trading platform Currensee, which was later acquired by OANDA. He was also an early employee of server performance-monitoring company Akorri and storage resource-management startup Onaro, both of which were acquired by NetApp (NTAP). He graduated from the Techion - the Israeli version of MIT - and he later created an AI algorithm on naval warfare for the Israeli military.
Asaf has an extensive presentation experience at both international conferences and local Meetups. He created and gave training programs while he was at Onaro and Akorri and has frequently participated in financial panels in London hosted by the company Finance Magnates. Asaf has presented at DevOpsDays Boston as well as at the Tel Aviv ELK meetup and the Boston Elasticsearch meetup.
