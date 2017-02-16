The Largest #WebRTC Resource Launched | @ThingsExpo #IoT #M2M #RTC

|By Carmen Gonzalez
|
February 16, 2017 04:00 PM EST
|
|12,675
SYS-CON Media announced today that @WebRTCSummit Blog, the largest WebRTC resource in the world, has been launched with over 2,200 original WebRTC stories.
@WebRTCSummit Blog offers top articles, news stories, and blog posts from the world's well-known experts and guarantees better exposure for its authors than any other publication.
WebRTC Is Disrupting Web Communications.
Attend the WebRTC Summit & Join In the Fun!
WebRTC is the future of browser-to-browser communications, and continues to make inroads into the traditional, difficult, plug-in web communications world.
The 4th WebRTC Summit continues our tradition of delivering the latest and greatest presentations within the world of WebRTC. Topics include voice calling, video chat, P2P file sharing, and use cases that have already leveraged the power and convenience of WebRTC.
Note: the 4th WebRTC Summit is co-located with 16th Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo to be held June 9-11, 2015, at the Javits Center. WebRTC Summit attendees will also have access to Cloud Expo and @Things Expo during the entire three days of that event.
