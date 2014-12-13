Mobile Expert Interviews: B2M's CEO Julie Purves

|By Kevin Benedict
|
December 13, 2014
|
|2,502
I have never before recorded an interview with the CEO of a mobile solutions company who has an office in a thatched roof cottage, in the middle of an orchard, in foggy England?
This is a first! Julie Purves is the CEO of B2M Solutions, a mobile industry veteran and expert in all things related to mobile.
B2M Solutions is a different kind of mobile solution company. They prioritize mobile application and user analytics so you can optimize your investments in mobile application development, design and productivity. Enjoy!
Video Link: http://youtu.be/MNz1bZZfHbI
