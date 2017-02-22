Matrix' #WebRTC and #IoT | @ThingsExpo @MatrixDotOrg #AI #RTC #UCaaS

|By Elizabeth White
Matrix is an ambitious new open standard for open, distributed, real-time communication over IP.
It defines a new approach for interoperable Instant Messaging and VoIP based on pragmatic HTTP APIs and WebRTC, and provides open source reference implementations to showcase and bootstrap the new standard.
Matrix.org's focus is on simplicity, security, and supporting the fullest feature set.
For more information, visit http://matrix.org/.
Matrix: The Missing Signaling Layer for WebRTC?
WebRTC defines no default signaling protocol, causing fragmentation between WebRTC silos. SIP and XMPP provide possibilities, but come with considerable complexity and are not designed for use in a web environment.
In his session at Internet of @ThingsExpo, Matthew Hodgson, technical co-founder of the Matrix.org, will discuss how Matrix is a new non-profit Open Source Project that defines both a new HTTP-based standard for VoIP & IM signaling and provides reference implementations.
Speaker Bio:
Matthew Hodgson is technical co-founder of the Matrix.org, a not-for-profit organization focused on solving the problem of fragmentation in current VoIP and IP Messaging applications. By defining a new lightweight pragmatic open standard for federation and interoperability and releasing open source reference implementations, Matrix hopes to create a new ecosystem that makes real-time-communication as universal and interoperable as email.
Matthew juggles Matrix with running the Unified Communications line of business within Amdocs. As a technical lead at MX Telecom (acquired by Amdocs in 2010), he designed and architected Amdocs's next-generation Video/VoIP client and network infrastructure, and draws on his Internet background to rapidly deliver carrier-grade enhanced communication solutions to network operators. He has specialized in interactive video and telephony applications for over 14 years, including co-founding a digital marketing startup, and contracting roles at Accenture and the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory. He has a BA in Computer Science and Physics from the University of Cambridge, and has lectured on VoIP at Imperial College London.
