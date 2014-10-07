Top 10 Most Read ‘Internet of Things’ Stories | @ThingsExpo [#IoT]

All major researchers estimate there will be tens of billions devices - computers, smartphones, tablets, and sensors - connected to the Internet by 2020. This number will continue to grow at a rapid pace for the next several decades.

We compiled the top 10 most read 'Internet of Things' stories from IoT Journal for your review.

Top 10 Articles from 'Internet of Things' Journal

Getting Onboard with the 'Internet of Things'

By Dana Gardner

This so-called Internet of Things means more data, more cloud connectivity and management, and an additional tier of "things" that are going to be part of the mobile edge - and extending that mobile edge ever deeper into even our own bodies. Yet the Internet of Things is more than the "things" - it means a higher order of software platforms. [continued]

Cloud, Internet of Things and Big Operational Data

By Lori MacVittie

Software-defined architectures are critical for achieving the right mix of efficiency and scale needed to meet the challenges that will come with the Internet of Things. If you've been living under a rock (or rack in the data center) you might not have noticed the explosive growth of technologies and architectures designed to address emerging challenges with scaling data centers. [continued]

Google's and Samsung's Smart Home Deals Lead the Internet of Things Land Rush

By Marie Martin

If you're like me - with my busy schedule and all - it's easy to forget things, especially when I am in a rush to get out of the house for work or for some critical appointment. Usually my mind is fixated elsewhere. I invariably have to ask myself whether I've switched off the iron or whatever appliance I happened to be using before I left. Oh, and did I lock the door? [continued]

Who Will Pay for the Internet of Things?

By Roger Strukhoff

Stupendous projections for the value of the IoT have been thrown about this year. Trillions of dollars of value are said to be in play. Great, but who will pay for all of this? To get a handle on this question, we can start by looking at the nature of the IoT. [continued]

The Transformation of GE

By Esmeralda Swartz

General Electric (GE) has been a household name for more than a century, thanks in large part to its role in making households easier to run. Starting with the light bulb invented by its founder, Thomas Edison, GE has been selling devices ("things") to consumers throughout its 122-year history. [continued]

Why Everyone Is Talking About the 'Internet of Things'

By Hovhannes Avoyan

Over the summer Gartner released its much anticipated annual Hype Cycle report and the big news is that Internet of Things has now replaced Big Data as the most hyped technology. Indeed, we're hearing more and more about this fascinating new technological paradigm. Every other IT news item seems to be about IoT and its implications on the future of digital business. [continued]

Making Sense of IoT Data with Machine Learning Technologies

By Mike Kavis

Massive amounts of data from sensors, wearable devices, and other technologies are creating new and exciting opportunities to make better business decisions in real time. However, harvesting all of this data is only half of the equation. Making the data actionable is where the real value lies. [continued]

'Internet of Things' and Identity

By John Barco

As the Internet of Things continues its march to the mainstream, organizations have more opportunities to expand relationships with customers and partners by building and offering new services. These services have the potential to exponentially drive revenue and create business value. The question is: What do CIOs need to do to make sure that their companies can take advantage of this potential? [continued]

GIS and IoT Sensors Deliver Innovations for Utilities

By Kevin Benedict

I love sensors. In my opinion we write too little about the role sensors play in the whole Internet of Things discussion. Sensors are what measure things in the physical world and convert the information to digital. This process is a key component of digital transformation that enables algorithms, artificial intelligence and machine learning to be implemented to help us more effectively manage our environments. [continued]

Is the ‘Internet of Things' Hype for Real?

By Peter Silva

It is only fitting that the 20th anniversary of the Gartner Hype Cycle has the Internet of Things right at the top of the coaster. IoT is currently at the peak of Inflated Expectations. The Gartner Hype Cycle gives organizations an assessment of the maturity, business benefit and future direction of more than 2,000 technologies. [continued]

Register for @ThingsExpo "FREE" (before Friday) ▸ Here

With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing IoT strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @ThingsExpo in Silicon Valley. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is as "IoT-Ready" as it can be!

Expanded Tracks! Delegates to @ThingsExpo West will be able to attend three separate, information-packed tracks:

Consumer IoT

Enterprise IoT

IoT Developer | WebRTC

There are 45 breakout sessions in all, with Keynotes, General Sessions, and Power Panels adding to three days of incredibly rich presentations and content.

Join Internet of @ThingsExpo conference chair Roger Strukhoff, November 4-6, for three days of intense IoT discussion and focus.

We'll see you in Santa Clara! See you in November!

Internet of @ThingsExpo Conference Schedule Announced! ▸ Here

Website: Internet of @ThingsExpo



Twitter: @ThingsExpo

Bookmark "Internet of Things Journal" ▸ here

@ThingsExpo Silicon Valley (November 4-6, 2014, Santa Clara, CA)

@ThingsExpo New York (June 9-11, 2015, New York, NY)

Open Source Approach to Enable the Internet of Things

By Joe Speed

Predicted by Gartner to add $1.9 trillion to the global economy by 2020, the Internet of Everything (IoE) is based on the idea that devices, systems and services will connect in simple, transparent ways, enabling seamless interactions among devices across brands and sectors. As this vision unfolds, it is clear that no single company can accomplish the level of interoperability required to support the horizontal aspects of the IoE. [continued]



Speaker Bio:Joe Speed is the Director IoT for the AllSeen Alliance where he leads the IoT strategy & collaboration for AllSeen Alliance, a Linux Foundation Collaborative Project. Previous to this he was IBM's Global IoT Leader with customers and technology for Connected Car, Smart City, and Mobile UX. Joe has extensive experience in mobile, B2B and automotive, having worked on mobile solutions, GPS navigation, dealer integration, Internet B2B, OASIS standards, and Big Data. Prior to IBM Joe was Chief Architect of Cyclone Commerce (Axway), CTO of OpenNetwork Technologies (BMC) and an engineer at what is now Verizon Wireless. [continued]

The 7 Steps to Real World Business Transformation on the Internet of Things

By Sean Lorenz

The Internet of Things promises to transform businesses (and lives), but navigating the business and technical path to success can be difficult to understand. This presentation will show you how to approach creating broadly successful connected customer solutions using real world business transformation studies including New England BioLabs and more. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Sean Lorenz is Technical Product Manager for Xively at LogMeIn. Dr. Lorenz helps drive the Xively Internet of Things (IoT) platform roadmap and works closely with customers to understand how connected products and operations can help transform their businesses. [continued]

The Perfect Storm Intensifies - The Convergence of BigData, Cloud and the Internet of Things is Now at Full Strength

By Mac Devine

Almost everyone sees the potential of Internet of Things but how can businesses truly unlock that potential. The key will be in the ability to discover business insight in the midst of an ocean of Big Data generated from billions of embedded devices via Systems of Discover. Businesses will also need to ensure that they can sustain that insight by leveraging the cloud for global reach, scale and elasticity. Without bringing these three elements together via Systems of Discover you either end up with an Internet of somethings and/or a big mess of data. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Mac has 24 years of experience with networking and virtualization. The first 7 of those years were spent in mainframe software development where he served as chief programmer for several VTAM releases. Mac then moved to mainframe software design where he served as chief designer for several Communications Server releases and lead the design work for Sysplex and SNA over IP networking (aka Enterprise Extender). [continued]

The Physical Web

By Scott Jenson

Scott Jenson leads a project called The Physical Web within the Chrome team at Google. Project members are working to take the scalability and openness of the web and use it to talk to the exponentially exploding range of smart devices



Nearly every company today working on the IoT comes up with the same basic solution: use my server and you'll be fine. But if we really believe there will be trillions of these devices, that just can't scale. We need a system that is open a scalable and by using the URL as a basic building block, we open this up and get the same resilience that the web enjoys. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Scott Jenson has been at the forefront of user interface design for over 25 years. He was the first member of the User Interface group at Apple in the late 80s, working on System 7, the Apple Human Interface Guidelines and the original Newton. Following that he was Director of Product Design for Symbian, then managed the mobile UX group at Google and was Creative Director at frog design. Scott is now back at Google, on a quest to bridge the physical and digital worlds. [continued]

Identity Management and WebRTC

By Peter Dunkley

We are reaching the end of the beginning with WebRTC and real systems using this technology have begun to appear. One challenge that faces every WebRTC deployment (in some form or another) is identity management. For example, if you have an existing service - possibly built on a variety of different PaaS/SaaS offerings - and you want to add real-time communications you are faced with a challenge relating to user management, authentication, authorisation, and validation. Service providers will want to use their existing identities, but these will have credentials already that are (hopefully) irreversibly encoded. This presentation looks at how this identity problem can be solved and discusses ways to use existing web identities for real-time communication. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Peter is Technical Director at Acision. He graduated from The University of Edinburgh in 2000 with a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science. After graduation Peter worked on a PSTN switch developing signalling stacks for SS7, ISDN and similar protocols and creating advanced routing and service applications. [continued]

IoT: Integration of Things

By Chris Mathieu

There will be 50 billion Internet connected devices by 2020. Today, every manufacturer has a propriety protocol and an app. How do we securely integrate these "things" into our lives and businesses in a way that we can easily control and manage? Even better, how do we integrate these "things" so that they control and manage each other so our lives become more convenient or our businesses become more profitable and/or safe? We have heard that the best interface is no interface. These devices generate enough data to learn our behaviors and simplify/improve our lives. What if we could connect everything to everything? I'm not only talking about connecting things to things but also systems, cloud services, and people. Add in a little machine learning and artificial intelligence and now we have something interesting... [continued]



Speaker Bio: Chris Matthieu is Co-Founder & CTO at Octoblu, Inc. He has two decades of telecom and web experience. He launched his Teleku cloud communications-as-a-service platform at eComm in 2010 which was acquired by Voxeo. Next he built an opensource Node.JS PaaS called Nodester which was acquired by AppFog. His new startup is Twelephone (http://twelephone.com). Leveraging HTML5 and WebRTC, Twelephone's BHAG (Big Hairy Audacious Goal) is to become the next generation telecom company running in the Web browser. In 9 short months, Twelephone has nearly achieved feature parity with Skype. [continued]

Big Data's Potential in Helping To Secure the Internet of Things

By James G. Kobielus

The security devil is always in the details of the attack: the ones you've endured, the ones you prepare yourself to fend off, and the ones that, you fear, will catch you completely unaware and defenseless. The Internet of Things (IoT) is nothing if not an endless proliferation of details. It's the vision of a world in which continuous Internet connectivity and addressability is embedded into a growing range of human artifacts, into the natural world, and even into our smartphones, appliances, and physical persons. [continued]



Speaker Bio: James Kobielus is an industry veteran and serves as IBM's Big Data evangelist, as program director for Big Data analytics product marketing, and as editor-in-chief of IBM Data Magazine. He spearheads IBM's thought leadership activities in Big Data, Hadoop, enterprise data warehousing, advanced analytics, and cognitive computing. He advises IBM's product management and marketing teams on big data analytics. He has spoken at such leading industry events as Hadoop Summit, Strata, and Forrester Business Process Forum. He has published several business technology books and is a very popular provider of original commentary on blogs and many social media. [continued]

The Evolution of Internet of Things and the Intelligent Enterprise

By Chris Gray

The Internet of Things is not new. Historically, smart businesses have used its basic concept of leveraging data to drive better decision making and have capitalized on those insights to realize additional revenue opportunities. So, what has changed to make the Internet of Things one of the hottest topics in tech? In this session, Chris Gray, Red Hat Director of Embedded Programs will discuss the underlying factors that are driving the economics of intelligent systems. Discover how hardware commoditization, the ubiquitous nature of connectivity, and the emergence of big data and analysis are providing the pull to meet customer expectations of a widely connected, multi-dimensional universe of people, things, and information. Chris will present real-world use cases that demonstrate how to: [continued]



Speaker Bio: At Red Hat, Chris Gray has global responsibility for strategic partner initiatives and worldwide sales within the embedded and Internet of Things market. Chris' extensive experience with hundreds of embedded partners and customers across numerous and diverse industries has given him a unique perspective on this explosive growth area. Chris has led the global expansion of Red Hat's Embedded and Internet of Things business in over twenty countries and continues to lead Red Hat's mission as the open source leader in embedded and intelligent systems solutions. [continued]

Architecting Next Gen Connected Supply Chains

By Peter Vanderminden

Disruptive macro trends in technology are impacting and dramatically changing the "art of the possible" relative to supply chain management practices through the innovative use of IoT, cloud, machine learning and big data to enable connected ecosystems of engagement. Enterprise informatics can now move beyond point solutions that merely monitor the past and implement integrated enterprise fabrics that enable end to end supply chain visibility to improve customer service delivery and optimize supplier management. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Peter Vanderminden is the Industry Manager, Manufacturing & Supply Chain at Microsoft Corporation, where he consults to some of Microsoft's largest corporate accounts on business solutions and enterprise architecture strategies. Mr. Vanderminden also serves on the Board of Directors of the APICS/Supply Chain Council, a global non-profit industry trade association with over 600 member firms that is focused on establishing best practices for supply chain management. [continued]

Fulfilling IT's Promise in the IoT Era

By Jeff Kaplan

The Internet of Things will put IT to its ultimate test by creating infinite new opportunities to digitize products and services, generate and analyze new data to improve customer satisfaction, and discover new ways to gain a competitive advantage across nearly every industry. In order to help corporate business units to capitalize on the rapidly evolving IoT opportunities, IT must stand up to a new set of challenges. This session will examine why IT must finally fulfill its role in support of its SBUs or face a new round of disruption that could fundamentally reshape the function of IT forever. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Jeff Kaplan is the Managing Director of THINKstrategies, www.thinkstrategies.com, the only strategic consulting firm focused entirely on the business implications of the transition of the technology industry from a product-centric to services-driven solution model, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Cloud Computing and Managed Services. THINKstrategies helps IT/business decision-makers with their sourcing strategies; solution providers with their go-to-market strategies; and venture firms with their investment strategies. [continued]

Monetizing the 'Internet of Things'- What You Need to Know Now

By Brendan O'Brien

There's no doubt that the "Internet of Things" is driving the next wave of innovation. Google has spent billions over the past few months vacuuming up companies that specialize in smart appliances and machine learning. Already, Philips light bulbs, Audi automobiles, and Samsung washers and dryers can communicate with and be controlled from mobile devices. To take advantage of the opportunities the "Internet of Things" brings to your business, you'll want to start preparing now. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Brendan O'Brien is a Co-founder at Aria Systems and the inventor of cloud billing. It is fair to say he introduced the world to cloud billing, and innovated database-driven, enterprise-grade web applications - before the concept of "cloud" was even on the horizon. O'Brien is at the forefront of the recurring revenue revolution that is empowering enterprises -- and specifically enabling information systems and new business models to secure predictive revenue streams while improving business processes. [continued]

Lego Land: The Building Blocks of Innovation for the Enterprise

By Andrew Bolwell

Explosive technological advancement has created a molten landscape of disruption, reinvention and creation. New services arrive and become versatile building blocks for new ideas, products and businesses. As intuitive and intelligent technology relieves us of administrative burdens, we can spend more energy on what matters: curiosity, imagination, personal connection, reflection. As technology blurs lines between work and home, physical and digital, there is profound opportunity not just in what these new technologies are but in why they matter in human terms. Andrew Bolwell, HP Printing and Personal Systems Director of Innovation, reports from the dawn of the new Innovation Age. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Andrew Bolwell is Director of Innovation for HP's Printing and Personal Systems Group. Responsible for defining HP's long-term innovation and technology vision for printing and personal computing, Andrew is spearheading new markets, products and business models that will help shape HP's future growth. [continued]

IoT Moves Into The Commercial Mainstream

By Diego Tamburini

The Internet of Things (IoT) is rapidly in the process of breaking from its heretofore relatively obscure enterprise applications (such as plant floor control and supply chain management) and going mainstream into the consumer space. More and more creative folks are interconnecting everyday products such as household items, mobile devices, appliances and cars, and unleashing new and imaginative scenarios. We are seeing a lot of excitement around applications in home automation, personal fitness, and in-car entertainment, and this excitement will bleed into other areas. On the commercial side, more manufacturers will embed sensors in their products and connect them to the Internet to monitor their performance and offer pro-active maintenance services. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Diego Tamburini works for the Manufacturing Strategic Industry Relations group at Autodesk. He focuses on defining the vision for Autodesk in manufacturing and evangelizing Autodesk as a thought leader in the industry. Diego came to Autodesk after 10 years at Microsoft, where he was working in the Microsoft Dynamics development team developing the upcoming first cloud release of Dynamics ERP for Professional Services. [continued]

A New Architecture for the Internet of Things: Rethinking Your IT Framework

By James Kirkland

Explosive growth in connected devices. Enormous amounts of data for collection and analysis. Critical use of data for split-second decision making and actionable information. All three are factors in making the Internet of Things a reality. Yet, any one factor would have an IT organization pondering its infrastructure strategy. [continued]



Speaker Bio: James Kirkland is the advocate for Red Hat's initiatives and solutions for the Internet of Things(IoT) and is the architect of its three-tier strategy for IoT deployments. For the past five years, James has been focused on IoT solutions for the transportation and energy sectors. A frequent public speaker and writer on a wide range of technical topics, James is also the co-author of Linux Troubleshooting for System Administrators and Power Users (ISBN: 0131855158) published by Prentice Hall PTR. [continued]

Zero to a Connected Internet of Things App

By Seema Jethani

This talk explores how to rapidly prototype using IoT cloud platforms and choosing the right platform to match application requirements, security and privacy needs, data management capabilities and development tools. Where historically app development would required developers to manage device functionality, application environment and application logic, today new platforms are emerging that are IoT focused and arm developers with cloud based connectivity and communications, development, monitoring, management and analytics tools. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Seema is the Director of Product Management at Basho Technologies and has more than 10 years of experience in enterprise software development. Prior to joining Basho, she held Product Management and Strategy positions at Dell, Enstratius and IBM. [continued]

How Docker Quickly Advanced Development of an IoT Application

By Aater Suleman

Collecting data in the field and configuring multitudes of unique devices is a time-consuming, labor-intensive process that can stretch IT resources. Horan & Bird [H&B], Australia's fifth-largest Solar Panel Installer, wanted to automate sensor data collection and monitoring from its solar panels and integrate the data with its business and marketing systems. After data was collected and structured, two major areas needed to be addressed: improving developer workflows and extending access to a business application to multiple users (multi-tenancy). [continued]



Speaker Bio: Aater Suleman, CEO and Co-Founder at Flux7, is an industry veteran in delivering cloud migration, application development and process optimization solutions using DevOps-based approaches. Mr. Suleman earned his PhD at the University of Texas at Austin, where he also currently teaches computer systems design and architecture. [continued]

WebRTC + IoT = Personalized Customer Service

By Keith McFarlane

Can call centers hang up the phones for good? Intuitive Solutions did. WebRTC enabled this contact center provider to eliminate antiquated telephony and desktop phone infrastructure with a pure web-based solution, allowing them to expand beyond brick-and-mortar confines to a home-based agent model. It also ensured scalability and better service for customers, including MUY! Companies, one of the country's largest franchise restaurant companies with 232 Pizza Hut locations. This is one example of WebRTC adoption today, but the potential is limitless when powered by IoT . Attendees will learn real-world benefits of WebRTC and explore future possibilities, as WebRTC and IoT intersect to improve customer service. [continued]



Speaker Bio: At LiveOps, Keith McFarlane holds the role of Chief Technology Officer, Cloud Platform & Telephony. He has more than 20 years of experience designing and developing large-scale customer service solutions and CRM systems. He is an expert on the benefits of cloud computing technology for both enterprise and SMBs and was named to ExecRank's "Top CTO Rankings" list for 2012. [continued]

From Data To Dollars - A Results-Driven Approach To IoT

By Dave Wagstaff

Technology is enabling a new approach to collecting and using data. This approach, commonly referred to as the "Internet of Things" (IoT), enables businesses to use real-time data from all sorts of things including machines, devices and sensors to make better decisions, improve customer service, and lower the risk in the creation of new revenue opportunities. In this session from Bsquare learn more about the real benefits to focus on, understand the requirements of a successful solution, the flow of data, and how to best approach deploying an IoT solution that will drive results. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Vice President and Chief Architect, BSQUARE Corporation Dave Wagstaff has been Bsquare's Vice President and Chief Architect since November 2013. In this role Mr. Wagstaff drives a comprehensive and integrated strategy for all Bsquare products including the company's Internet of Things offerings. [continued]

How Code Halos Are Unlocking the Possibilities of the Internet of Things

By Ben Pring

Code Halos - aka "digital fingerprints" - are the key organizing principle to understand a) how dumb things become smart and b) how to monetize this dynamic. In this session Ben Pring, Co-Director of Cognizant's Center for the Future of Work, will outline research, analysis and recommendations from his recently published book on this phenomena on the way leading edge organizations like GE and Disney are unlocking the IoT opportunity and what steps your organization should be taking to position itself for the next platform of digital competition. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Ben Pring co-leads Cognizant's Future of Work Center joining Cognizant in September 2011 after spending the previous 15 years with Gartner as a senior industry analyst researching and advising on areas such as Cloud Computing and Global Sourcing. Prior to Gartner he worked for a number of consulting companies including Coopers and Lybrand. [continued]

New Security Models For The IoT

By Davi Ottenheimer

The Internet of Things needs an entirely new security model, or does it? Can we save some old and tested controls for the latest emerging and different technology environments? This presentation reviews hands-on lessons with IoT devices and reveals privacy options and a new risk balance you might not expect. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Davi Ottenheimer, EMC Senior Director of Trust, has more than nineteen years' experience managing global security operations and assessments, including a decade of leading incident response and digital forensics. He is co-author of the book "Securing the Virtual Environment: How to Defend the Enterprise Against Attack," published in May 2012 by Wiley. He formerly was responsible for security at Barclays Global Investors (BGI), the world's largest investment fund manager. Prior to BGI he was a "dedicated paranoid" at Yahoo! and responsible for managing security for hundreds of millions of mobile, broadband and digital home products. Davi received his postgraduate academic Master of Science degree in International History from the London School of Economics. [continued]

Spatial Teleconferencing With WebRTC

By Alan Kraemer

While great strides have been made relative to the video aspects of remote collaboration, audio technology has basically stagnated. Typically all audio is mixed to a single monaural stream and emanates from a single point, such as a speakerphone or a speaker associated with a video monitor. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Alan Kraemer (CTO) has over 29 years of experience in a wide range of technology based fields. As Vice President of Engineering for Technology Marketing Inc., he and his team created the architecture for and designed a wide variety of computers and computer based products for major corporations including British Telecomms and Litton Industries. [continued]

Five Key Issues for the DNS of Things

By Peter Silva

The Domain Name Service (DNS) is one of the most important components in networking infrastructure, enabling users and services to access applications by translating URLs (names) into IP addresses (numbers). Because every icon and URL and all embedded content on a website requires a DNS lookup loading complex sites necessitates hundreds of DNS queries. In addition, as more internet enabled 'Things' get connected, people will rely on DNS to name and find their fridges, toasters and toilets. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Peter Silva covers security for F5's Technical Marketing Team. After working in Professional Theatre for 10 years, Peter decided to change careers. Starting out with a small VAR selling Netopia routers and the Instant Internet box, he soon became one of the first six Internet Specialists for AT&T managing customers on the original ATT WorldNet network. [continued]

Future of the Cloud with P2P (Peer-to-Peer) RTC (Real-Time Communication)

By Erik Lagerway

P2P RTC will impact the landscape of communications, shifting from traditional telephony style communications models to OTT (Over-The-Top) cloud assisted & PaaS (Platform as a Service) communication services. The P2P shift will impact many areas of our lives, from mobile communication, human interactive web services, RTC and telephony infrastructure, user federation, security and privacy implications, business costs, and scalability. This presentation will walk through the shifting landscape of traditional telephone and voice services to the modern P2P RTC era of OTT cloud assisted services. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Erik Lagerway is co-founder of Hookflash. He is a software entrepreneur with a history of innovation in IP communications. A technology executive with experience in bringing innovative ideas to reality, he focuses on leveraging new IP communications technologies into relevant, pragmatic solutions to business problems. [continued]

New business opportunities for real time communications created by the IoT explosion

By Ivelin Ivanov

From telemedicine to smart cars, digital homes and industrial monitoring, the explosive growth of IoT has created exciting new business opportunities for real time calls and messaging. This presentation will share some of the new revenue sources that IoT created for Restcomm - the open source telephony platform from Telestax. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Ivelin Ivanov is a technology entrepreneur who founded Mobicents, an Open Source VoIP Platform, to help create, deploy, and manage applications integrating voice, video and data. He is the co-founder of TeleStax, an Open Source Cloud Communications company that helps the shift from legacy IN/SS7 telco networks to IP-based cloud comms. An early investor in multiple start-ups, he still finds time to code for his companies and contribute to open source projects [continued]

The Top 10 Challenges in Securing IoT Communications

By Todd Greene

As the Internet of Things gains momentum, the focus has been on securing billions of IoT devices and the servers that orchestrate their connectivity. However, the greatest security and authentication risks reside within the communications among devices and servers.[continued]



Speaker Bio: Todd has over 20 years of experience addressing the challenges of realtime applications and secure communications. He is currently co-founder and CEO of PubNub, a global Data Stream Network that helps companies build and scale realtime apps for connected devices. Prior to founding PubNub, he was the founder and CEO of Loyalize, a company that delivered large-scale Audience Participation software, acquired in 2011 by Robert FX Sillerman, the owner of American Idol. [continued]

Time Series Data in a Time Series World

By Jim Scott

The Internet-of-Things is tied together with a thin strand that is known as time. Coincidentally, at the core of nearly all data analytics is a timestamp. When working with time series data there are a few core principles that everyone should consider, especially across datasets where time is the common boundary. Single-value, geo-spatial, and log time series data will be discussed. By focusing on enterprise applications and the data center OpenTSDB will be used as an example to explain some of these concepts including when to use different storage models. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Jim has held positions running Operations, Engineering, Architecture and QA teams in the Consumer Packaged Goods, Digital Advertising, Digital Mapping, Chemical and Pharmaceutical industries. Jim has built systems that handle more than 50 billion transactions per day and his work with high-throughput computing at Dow Chemical was a precursor to more standardized big data concepts like Hadoop. [continued]

The State of IoT

By Mike Kavis

IoT is still a vague buzzword for many people. In his session at Internet of @ThingsExpo, Mike Kavis, Vice President & Principal Cloud Architect at Cloud Technology Partners, will discuss the business value of IoT that goes far beyond the general public's perception that IoT is all about wearables and home consumer services. The presentation will also discuss how IoT is perceived by investors and how venture capitalist access this space. Other topics to discuss are barriers to success, what is new, what is old, and what the future may hold. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Mike Kavis is Vice President & Principal Cloud Architect at Cloud Technology Partners. He has served in numerous technical roles such as CTO, Chief Architect, and VP positions with over 25 years of experience in software development and architecture. A pioneer in cloud computing, Mike led a team that built the world's first high speed transaction network in Amazon's public cloud and won the 2010 AWS Global Startup Challenge. An expert in cloud security, he is the author of "Architecting the Cloud: Design Decisions for Cloud Computing Service Models (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS)" from Wiley Publishing.. [continued]

Modern Telecom and the IoT

By Evan McGee

The worldwide cellular network will be a a backbone in the future IoT, and telecom industry is clamoring to get on board as more than just a data pipe. What can service operators offer, however, that would benefit IoT entrepreneurs, inventors, and consumers? [continued]



Speaker Bio: Evan McGee is the CTO of RingPlus, a leading innovative U.S. MVNO and wireless enabler. His focus is on combining web technologies with traditional telecom to create a new breed of unified communication that is easily accessible to the general consumer. With over a decade of experience in telecom and associated technologies, Evan is demonstrating the power of OSS to further human and machine-to-machine innovation. [continued]

Searching For The Missing Link: DevOps and IoT

By Rachel Chalmers

Enthusiasm for the Internet of Things has reached an all-time high. In 2013 alone, venture capitalists spent more than $1 billion dollars investing in the IoT space. With "smart" appliances and devices, IoT covers wearable smart devices, cloud services to hardware companies. Nest, a Google company, detects temperatures inside homes and automatically adjusts it by tracking its user's habit. These technologies are quickly developing and with it come challenges such as bridging infrastructure gaps, abiding to privacy concerns and making the concept a reality. These challenges can't be addressed without the kinds of agile software development and infrastructure approaches pioneered by the DevOps movement. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Rachel Chalmers joined Ignition as a principal in 2013. She sources deals in enterprise and cloud infrastructure, "big data" and the "Internet of Things"; advises portfolio companies and provides counsel on industry trends. [continued]

The Next Wave of Big Data Analytics: Internet of Things and Sensor Data

By Hannah Smalltree

There's big data, then there's really big data from the Internet of Things. IoT is evolving to include many data possibilities like new types of event, log and network data. The volumes are enormous, generating tens of billions of logs per day, which raise data challenges. Early IoT deployments are relying heavily on both the cloud and managed service providers to navigate these challenges. Learn about IoT, big data and deployments processing massive data volumes from wearables, utilities and other machines. [continued]



Speaker Bio:As Director at Treasure Data, Hannah leads customer programs, technical communications strategy and content development. A former journalist and industry personality, Hannah Smalltree has written about analytics, BI and data management for years. [continued]

Conference Schedule Announced

Are you ready to put your data in the cloud?

What is the future of security in the cloud?

Does Docker quickly advance the development of an IoT application?

What are the implications of Moore's Law on Hadoop deployments?

Get all these questions and hundreds more like them answered at the 15th Cloud Expo, November 4-6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, in Santa Clara, CA. The Cloud Expo / Big Data Expo / @ThingsExpo / DevOps Summit programs are now available for you to inspect and investigate in advance.

Our upcoming November 4-6 event in Santa Clara, California will present a total of 10 simultaneous tracks by an all-star faculty, over three days, plus a two-day "Cloud Computing Bootcamp" presented by Janakiram MSV, an Analyst with the Gigaom Research analyst network, where he covers the Cloud Services landscape.

Cloud and Big Data topics and tracks include: Enterprise Cloud Adoption, APM & Cloud Computing | Hot Topics, Cloud APIs & Business, Cloud Security | Mobility, Big Data | Analytics.

@ThingsExpo content tripled from a single track in New York to three simultaneous tracks: Consumer IoT, Enterprise IoT, IoT Developer | WebRTC Convergence.

DevOps Summit also doubled from a single track in New York to two simultaneous tracks: "Dev" Developer Focus and "Ops" Operations Focus.

Schedule for Cloud Expo / Big Data Expo / @ThingsExpo ▸ Here

Schedule for DevOps Summit ▸ Here

Now that we have published the full conference schedule, please check back for daily updates as we finalize new session abstracts by working with our distinguished faculty members. For your questions please contact us at events (at) sys-con.com. Last but not least we will announce our keynotes on the hottest subjects to be delivered by world-class speakers!

The largest 'Internet of Things' event in the world has announced "sponsorship opportunities" and "call for papers."

The 1st International Internet of @ThingsExpo was launched this June at the Javits Center in New York City with over 6,000 delegates in attendance. The 2nd International Internet of @ThingsExpo will take place November 4-6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California, with an estimated 7,000 plus delegates attending over three days.

@ThingsExpo is co-located with 15th International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading IoT industry players in the world. In 2014, more than 200 companies will be present on the @ThingsExpo show floor, including global players and the hottest new technology pioneers.

Sponsorship and Exhibit Opportunities for @ThingsExpo Silicon Valley and New York Are Now Available

Sponsors and exhibitors of Internet of @ThingsExpo will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:

Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers.

Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours

Breakout Session Priority scheduling for sponsors that have been guaranteed a 35-minute technical session

Online advertising in SYS-CON's i-Technology publications

Capitalize on our comprehensive marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage.

Unprecedented PR Coverage: Editorial coverage on IoT.sys-con.com, Tweets to our 75,000 plus followers, press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 combined analysts and press members who attended Internet of @ThingsExpo - making it the best-covered "Internet of Things" conference in the world

For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities contact Carmen Gonzalez by email at events (at) sys-con.com, or by phone 201 802-3021. Book both events for additional savings!

@ThingsExpo Silicon Valley (November 4-6, 2014, Santa Clara, CA)

@ThingsExpo New York (June 9-11, 2015, New York, NY)

Secure Your VIP Pass to Attend @ThingsExpo Silicon Valley

Internet of @ThingsExpo announced today a limited time free "Expo Plus" registration option. The onsite registration price of $600 will be set to 'free' for delegates who register during September.

To take advantage of this opportunity, attendees can use the coupon code "IoTSeptember" and secure their "@ThingsExpo Plus" registration to attend all keynotes and general sessions, as well as a limited number of technical sessions each day of the show, in addition to full access to the expo floor and the @ThingsExpo hackathon.

The registration page is located at the @ThingsExpo site here.



@ThingsExpo New York 2015 'Call for Papers' Now Open

The 3rd International Internet of @ThingsExpo, to be held June 9-11, 2015, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York announces that its 'Call for Papers' is now open. The event will feature a world class, all-star faculty with the hottest IoT topics covered in three distinct tracks.