Sine-Wave Tech and IoT OS

"What if your assets, your infrastructure, your devices, and your products were connected and communicating?" This is a question asked by the folks at Hopkinton, MA-based Sine-Wave, which has developed and deploys an IoT Operating System.

The Sine-Wave IoT OS is designed for "enterprise companies looking to create significant competitive advantage quickly an efficiently," the company says.

We asked Sine-Wave CEO Jonathan Clark (pictured below) a few questions along those lines, and this is what he told us:

IoT Journal: The company has been around since 2005, before the term Internet of Things was in common use. But yet things have been connected in real-time, or close to it, to the Internet for some time. What was your original vision for the company, and how did you arrive at this vision?

Jonathan Clark: That's the real issue; things were not connected, but our computers and eventually phones and tablets were. The rest of the "things" in the world were not, and most still are not. T

So the original vision was to provide a universal software platform so that all "things"--independent of who manufactured the device, and independent of which network they "spoke" over-could communicate with the existing internet.

We needed to bridge those two worlds and provide the tools to make sense of the data and to make intelligent decisions. This has always been our mission, to create a truly "universal translator" for devices and data analysis platform to put that real time data to work.



IoT Journal: So how did you proceed to accomplish this?

Jonathan: I arrived at that vision when I started to look at companies that were beginning to provide primitive telematics and tracking applications. These companies were doing what most have done over the years for remote applications. They were simply focused on trying to get their data from a "thing" off the internet, on to servers and computers that were in common use.

To do this they had to choose hardware to sense data on the "thing", a wireless modem of some sort-cellular, satellite, etc.-a network to get the data up and over and then build out a database of some sort to keep track of all the data.

Once they finally built this fragile stack of technology, they could finally get started building their application that was meaningful to their business. Seeing this I knew we could build a common platform so that companies can choose their hardware, and get right to building logic that is meaningful to their business. That's how the Sine-Wave Operating System was born.

IoT Journal: You mention at "digital nervous system" for the IoT. What aspects of an enterprise's network does this touch? How much of end-to-end processes does it cover?

Jonathan: As a nervous system we are the framework by which all of the data that these things produce and consume live. As a result our customers use this data for almost everything-operations, compliance, safety, finance, auditing, etc.

We've had to create adapters to integrate with existing enterprise applications and networks. We knew early on that we wanted to provide a platform to solve problems, yet we didn't want to require customers to throw out their existing investments. We have built connectivity into everything from ERP deployments, to inventory management systems, financial platforms, and integration with security inside of networks. The list of enterprise touch points is significant.

IoT Journal: And what have you found and learned?

Jonathan: Since having real time data for your entire eco system, and also all historical data from your environment is now at your fingertips, we've found that customers are using this data to build out operational intelligence platforms that touch both their internal operations, but also extend this to their customers, and their customers users. T

This is what makes the IoT so special to us. Data is not used to solve a single problem, but problems along the entire value chain-for almost every business. "

IoT Journal: There seems to be a lot of M2M functionality in your offering, focused on several big verticals. How much similarity do you find among the big vertical markets and applications, and how much difference?

Jonathan: M2M/IoT/IoE all have similar and different meanings depending on who you ask. Connecting the physical world to the virtual world, and making sense of the real time data is our vision-call it whatever you like.

It's true that some of our modules focus on things like geolocation, safety, compliance, and reporting. As a result we have had a lot of success in regulated spaces where compliance is critical. But our customers have used our applications to build out custom telematics, tracking and real-time reporting applications. Our customers are even starting to use our platform to build out energy conservation applications--something we didn't think of when we started.



IoT Journal: Yet...

Jonathan: Yet, just like any other platform we want to leave room for application builders. We have no intention of trying to compete directly with those who want to build out vertical applications. We just think that building on a platform like ours is a better strategy then trying to build one from scratch for a specific vertical.

This is very similar to the early days of operating systems. At that time everyone built their own when they were building an application. Now the opposite is true.

We've all come to expect that modern applications are built on existing operating systems, whether iOS, Linux, Microsoft, or Android. In the same way, we envision a few operating systems will come to the forefront for the IoT.

That's been our plan here at Sine-Wave, to be one of those Operating Systems.

