Pega Developers Conference Announced By @Pega | @ThingsExpo [#IoT]

By Yeshim Deniz
|
October 3, 2014 02:45 PM EDT
|
5,081
Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company powering the digital enterprise, announced it will host its second annual Pega Developers Conference (PDC) at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre October 12 - 13, 2014. The two day conference is designed to respond to the growing demand for Pega applications by improving the skills of current Pega-certified developers and introducing Pega to a new community of interested developers. The conference will also provide insights for business visionaries interested in how Pega can support digital transformation in their enterprises.
PDC 2014 is focused on demonstrating the exciting opportunities Pega technology has to offer and encouraging more developers to become certified Pega developers. This year, approximately 3,000 developers from around the world are expected to register for the conference. The first Pega Developers Conference, held last year, was designed to meet the demand for knowledge sharing among the nearly 12,000 Pegasystems designers and developers in India. It brought together more than 1,700 Pega-certified developers from more than 50 of the world's largest organizations. Following the success of last year's conference, this year's event has been expanded to include the entire developer community.
This year's event will provide attendees with an overview of Pegasystems technology as well as hands-on experience with many Pega applications. Attendees will benefit from learning about implementation best practices as well as participating in hands-on training sessions and workshops offered by Pegasystems' most senior technical architects and engineers.
Quotes & Commentary
"The enthusiastic response to and success of last year's PDC encouraged us to extend this year's event to a broader developer audience," said Kerim Akgonul, Senior Vice of Product Management and CRM Technologies, Pegasystems. "The need for Pega-certified developers is growing around the world and provides an exciting opportunity for those looking to become part of a community very much in demand. This year's PDC will give developers a chance to connect, experience and learn about the benefits of joining this fast-growing Pega ecosystem."
Suman Reddy, Managing Director, Pegasystems India, said, "This year's PDC is not only designed to be larger in scale, but will also offer the broader developer community access and insight into the latest advancements in Pega technology. The conference will address some of today's most critical areas of technology enablement including social, mobile, cloud, data analytics and the Internet of Things. Attendees will benefit from hands-on experience to make the most of knowledge-enhancing sessions."
More information on the Pega Developer Conference 2014 is available: http://www.pega.com/pdc
About Pegasystems
Pegasystems Build for Change® Platform is the heart of Better Business Software®. It delivers business agility and empowers leading organizations to rapidly close execution gaps and seize new opportunities. Pegasystems leverages its recognized leadership in Business Process Management (BPM), Multi-Channel Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Business Rules, and Adaptive Analytics to uniquely give its clients the power to engage customers, simplify operations and Build For Change®. For more information, please visit us at www.pega.com.
